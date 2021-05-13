It wasn’t that long ago that Liz Cheney had a bright future in the Republican Party. The daughter of a vice-president and the occupant of his former House seat, the sole woman in the caucus leadership, she was both a potential future House speaker and a possible presidential contender.
But today she stands repudiated by her Republican colleagues, stripped of her leadership post for the sin of being a small-d democrat. She believes in established Republican dogma, yes, but she also believes in the Constitution, in truth and facts — and those beliefs are unacceptable to the party of Donald Trump.
Cheney is not completely alone among Republicans in her fealty to the nation’s higher principles. But it must feel that way to her these days. If you don’t espouse the Big Lie — the claim that Trump truly won the 2020 presidential election — you’re not accepted in the party.
This region’s two U.S. representatives, Jim Hagedorn of the 1st District and Michelle Fischbach of the 7th, appear quite comfortable falling in line behind the Big Lie. They echo Trump’s baseless claims that he and not President Joe Biden won the election, and they are unconcerned with the Jan. 6 insurrection the 45th president fomented in his attempt to discard the election results and remain in office.
It does not matter in the end whether Hagedorn and Fischbach — and the bulk of the GOP caucus — truly believe Trump’s lies or if it is a cynical pretense. Either way, they damage the nation, the Republican Party and themselves.
History will be far kinder to the likes of Cheney, Sen. Mitt Romney and the late Sen. John McCain than it will be to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham. All recognized the political corruption embodied by Trump. The first three chose to oppose it, the latter three opted to go along with it.
Groucho Marx famously remarked that he wouldn’t want to be a member of any club that would accept him. The same should be true of leading a political party devoted to overturning American democracy. Cheney is better off not being near the head of this pack of knaves.
