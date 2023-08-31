Why it matters Hurricane Idalia is yet another reminder of the risks and costs posed by climate change — a problem denied by virtually all significant Republicans.
Last week, Ron DeSantis joined seven other Republican candidates for president in denying during a nationally televised debate that human activities are changing Earth’s climate.
A few days later, the Florida governor had to cut short a campaign trip to hurry home to manage the emergency response to the hurricane that came ashore Wednesday.
All this is in keeping with the Republican Party’s long-standing, and short-sighted, attitude about climate change. The GOP prefers to ignore the problem in hopes it will go away.
Florida, designed by nature to be an uninhabitable swamp and reengineered by humans to become one of our most densely populated states, is an odd place to be a hotbed for climate denial. It has long been a target of tropical cyclones — only 18 hurricane seasons have skipped the state since 1851 — but the storms are getting worse even as the state adds population and infrastructure.
We obviously don’t know yet how damaging Idalia — which made landfall as a Category 3 major hurricane — was, but last year’s Ian was blamed for 149 deaths and $109.5 billion in damage.
More people. More buildings. More powerful storms. That’s a recipe for more deaths and damage. And, increasingly a recipe for an insurance market meltdown.
Florida’s state-supported property insurance company, Citizens, now has roughly three times the policies as in 2020 as major private insurers either left the state or jacked up premiums as the natural disasters piled up. With 2023 predicted to be a major storm season in Florida, there is already talk of a “hurricane tax” — a surcharge on policies of as much as 45% — to replenish Citizens’ reserves.
Florida is not unique in seeing insurers rebel as climate-related disasters mount. California is experiencing similar market convulsions amid its wildfires and landslides. The Wall Street Journal this week reported that 12% of homeowners nationwide are “going bare” — forgoing insurance as rates soar and companies pull out of higher-risk markets.
The voters DeSantis and his fellow White House hopefuls hope to attract know there’s a genuine problem. The candidates would do well to acknowledge it.
