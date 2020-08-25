During and after the long criminal investigation by Robert Mueller, President Trump and many congressional Republicans dismissed it as a “hoax.”
Now the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee has released its final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and confirmed what Mueller found: Russia worked to get Trump elected and his campaign willingly interacted with Russian intelligence services.
The committee — which wasn’t looking at criminal activity but at threats to American intelligence — said the campaign’s interactions with the Russians posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat. The report, the fifth and final released by the committee, detailed how Trump associates had regular contact with Russian intelligence services and expected the Kremlin’s meddling would help elect Trump.
The campaign was secretly providing Russia with polling data and coordinated the release of information the Russians had stolen to hurt Hillary Clinton.
The evidence, coming from the GOP committee, should put to rest the lie by Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, that the investigation into Russian meddling had no basis and was “bogus.”
The report comes as intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get Trump re-elected. And China and Iran are taking covert actions to have Trump defeated.
Unfortunately, Trump has welcomed foreign intelligence services to help to sway our elections.
It is a direct threat to American democracy and the integrity of elections to allow foreign governments to meddle in our voting system. It doesn’t matter what side any country is favoring: Covert and overt meddling must be countered with swift and serious counter measures.
