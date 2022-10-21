Democratic government works best when the governed can engage with their duly elected representatives without restrictions and in the spirit of achieving policy that serves the common good.
But an odd city policy on “Media relations and Media inquiries” uses twisted logic in its premise of promoting democracy all the while saying councilmembers are “encouraged to refer all media inquiries to the city manager prior to council discussion and vote on an item.”
As media have become the main form of mass communication between councilmembers and the public, the policy seems to be removing the public from the discussion of any council vote and leaves the impression of a closed system of backroom decision-making. The call to funnel all questions to elected officials through one unelected person seems counter to the spirit of democracy.
The policy says: “After a vote has been taken, individual council members may comment on their decision.” That does the public no good. It suggests the city wants to make decisions without public input.
But the policy in Orwellian-like reasoning suggests the gag order policy will somehow promote democracy.
The policy suggests that citizens will be “confused” if media reports on an issue before the council votes on it.
“If a council member discusses the issue with media before a decision is made there is potential that the public may be confused about the council’s direction. This may create a public perception that a vote or decision has been made on a topic and discourage the public from engaging in the democratic process.”
The policy also states: “Following these guidelines is important to the democratic process because it helps avoid creating the public perception that a vote or decision has been made on a topic. That perception may discourage the public from engaging in the democratic process.”
A Free Press editorial writer sent inquiries to each council member in early September asking for their opinion of the policy, or reaction to Free Press assessment of it that it actually “is contrary to a working democracy,” and insulting to Free Press readers as it suggests they will be “confused” by reading media reports.
The policy actually seems to suggest the councilmembers could talk to members of the public but not the media before the vote. That would seem to require every member of the public to individually speak with City Council members, instead of reading an accurate objective story in their daily newspaper.
Councilmembers told The Free Press in varying degrees that the policy is not really followed by council members and some said they had not known such a policy even existed. The larger policy handbook that includes various provisions on various topics was approved by the City Council earlier this year, but the media policy wasn’t discussed.
Longtime Councilmember Mike Laven said he understood the policy mostly applies to disasters where the city manager should be a point person for media. He said over the years, he has strayed from the written policy as far as council members refraining from commenting before a vote and the policy isn’t generally followed by other members.
That’s a good thing.
Councilmembers Jenn Melby-Kelley and Dennis Dieken said the policy was worth reviewing and discussing and possibly changing.
We hope that will happen.
Mayor Najwa Massad and Councilmember Karen Foreman also expressed surprise at the existence of the policy and generally seemed to agree it’s important for the council to communicate issues to the media and the public before they are voted on. Council member Jessica Hatanpa echoed those sentiments of discussion before voting.
That’s seems to be the unifying spirit of council members.
We’re glad to support that. The public would be better served if the odd, confusing and anti-public engagement policy were completely revised to encourage public discussion or eliminated completely to reduce “confusion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.