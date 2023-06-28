Why it matters: One senator is holding up all military promotions.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is single handedly holding up all promotions for the most powerful military in the world.
That one man can have so much power over a thing like military promotions is bad enough. Holding them up because he doesn’t like the military’s policy of providing reimbursement to soldiers who travel across state lines to get an abortion or other health care services is disrespectful to the soldiers and their families.
He’s using an archaic provision in Senate procedures that calls for unanimous consent of promotions that thus allows one member to prevent approval of all promotions.
Tuberville is holding up more than 200 promotions, including President Joe Biden’s incoming chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. But lower level generals are also being delayed, as many need to move to a new command during the summer so their families can get settled. Tuberville’s delay is just slap in the face to military families.
A Senate proposal to allow for debate on the military abortion policy as part of the Defense Authorization bill did not persuade Tuberville to release his holds, which started in February.
In March, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee that holds were threatening military readiness and national security, saying the promotions were “absolutely critical.”
“There are a number of things happening globally that indicate that we could be in a contest on any one given day,” Austin said. “Not approving the recommendations for promotions actually creates a ripple effect through the force that makes us far less ready than we need to be.”
Seven former secretaries of defense, including Trump appointees, said in a statement that Tuberville’s blanket hold “is harming military readiness and risks damaging U.S. national security,” according to a report in The Hill.
Tuberville claims the Pentagon policy violates the law that no federal funds be used for abortions. But reimbursing military members for their travel to see a doctor is a far cry from funding abortions with federal money.
Even members of his own party have disagreed with Tuberville. Democrats have been discussing changing the rules so no one senator has power to hold up military appointments. While some are reluctant to do that because it takes the power away from every senator of both parties, eliminating the dangerous nonsense Tuberville is supporting outweighs any need to keep this rule.
Like many things in Washington, this whole farce makes no sense. Tuberville’s obstinacy threatens national security. Senators need to get their act together and support the military by allowing the promotions to go through.
