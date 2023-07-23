Why it matters: American life has drastically changed throughout history based on political movements that captured majority thinking.
While the growing political and cultural divisiveness in America has drawn much attention and justified fear, the ship of state has often righted itself when democratic movements have been nourished by facts and mobilized by the enthusiasm to fight for the American dream.
But facts are harder to come by these days, and political movements have been driven by unfettered soft and dark money flowing into social media that has very few bounds and unlimited reach. Some historians have noted these changes and sent dire warnings about a future America that is more like fascism than representative democracy where everyone is treated equally under the law.
The House Republican Study Committee, a 175 member conservative group of the House, have put forth a plan to privatize pillars of American equality like Medicare and raise the retirement age for Social Security so citizens wait while military spending grows. They look to a future where some deserve privileges like tax cuts while others need to bootstrap their life.
The other version of the American future comes from President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress. That vision calls for reducing the horrific costs of climate change with investments in green energy, protecting health care as a right, yet one that is affordable, and getting dark money out of politics. This vision calls for sensible budgets including those that invest in infrastructure and ones that don’t balloon the debt with tax cuts.
History offers lessons on these back and forth political movements that have been the hallmark of American democracy.
In the years before Progressive Republican President Theodore Roosevelt began “trust busting” monopolies to ensure a fair market capitalism, unions were prosecuted for breaking anti-trust laws.
Workplace health and safety rules were non-existent. It took 30 more years for the middle class to be fed up with this life of a lesser person and elected Democrat Franklin Roosevelt to do away with “Hoovervilles” and offer some security to the old, tired and sick. Social Security was born.
The Democratic Party carried on those traditions and expanded it with Lyndon Johnson getting Medicare approved against great opposition from the medical community.
But Democratic administrations came under scrutiny and disfavor with Democrat Jimmy Carter’s “stagflation” and his humiliating loss to Republican Ronald Reagan again turned the pages on the American life.
Reagan’s “government is the problem” and unfettered tax cuts ushering in a new “Reaganomics” worked only because military spending increased dramatically offering a kind of new “Keynesianism” where the government primed the pump of the economy by tax breaks and military spending instead of health care for the poor.
It looked good for a while, until, year after the year, the middle class did not get ahead, but the federal debt ballooned hamstringing any thought of new spending on social programs.
The Bushes (George H.W. and George W.) led Reaganomics-light for a couple of decades, trying to be “kinder and gentler,” and still no evidence of progress for the middle class. That leads us to the miraculous achievement of Obamacare during the two terms where the first Black president won victory only with the help of a lot of people who had never voted.
That leads us to Donald Trump. Through some transformation of the understanding of what democracies should be, the former Democrat turned populist Republican struck a nerve in a vast majority of the American public that many can still not understand. Maybe it’s anger against immigrants, feeling left out or just plain old fed-upism. The cultural markers of it are troubling. “Fine people on both sides.”
Tax cuts again were the primary policy. More spending and more debt followed the Reagan model. Talk of cutting Medicare and Society Security are on the table once again.
So it is two versions of the American life that are now again before us. Which we choose will depend on the existence and command of the facts, the ability to retell the story of American democracy and mobilize.
We’re at an historic moment in our democracy. Now is not the time to sit idly by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.