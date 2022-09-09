What were the conversations around the use of military police units during the riots surrounding George Floyd’s murder? After two years, we still don’t know. That’s because the Defense Department isn’t telling.
The Star Tribune requested records of communications between the state and DOD in October of 2020 through a federal Freedom of Information Act request. The department has so far only acknowledged it received the request and wrote in December 2020 that “due to unspecified and unusual circumstances” it would not be responding in the required 20 days.
It was the start of a monumental stonewalling effort by both the Trump and Biden administrations as follow up requests by the Star Tribune in January, June and November of 2021 and March of this year were ignored.
So the Star Tribune has filed a lawsuit in federal district court asking a judge to rule the Defense Department has violated the federal Freedom of Information Act and to immediately release the information requested which includes all records and communications including call logs and emails between the office of Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota National Guard and the Department of Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Walz’s office and the Pentagon confirmed that after conversations Walz had with the then Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, the Pentagon was ready to deploy military police to Minneapolis if Walz requested it.
Most of the news coverage around the event and conversations between the DOD and the state confirmed the department put military police units on alert. A New York Times article published in November 2021 said Walz had declined the use of military police.
The defense department’s continued blackout of the details of events constitute an egregious failure in transparency. People deserve to know about the conversations and thinking around the decision hot to deploy military police. The riots caused some $500 million in property damage in Minneapolis and deaths of at least six people connected to protests around the country.
The Star Tribune, often derided as “mainstream media,” is expending significant resources to get the government to follow the law. Citizens should be grateful there are institutions still willing to fight for what’s right and fighting for the public’s right to know.
But the Pentagon should either promptly provide the documents or cite exemptions in the law it believes keep them private.
Silence is the enemy of transparency.
