Most residents agree that Mankato and North Mankato are good places to live. They have the attributes that attract and keep people.
But it is always good to take a closer look at where things could be improved moving forward.
That’s why the city of Mankato’s current effort to conduct a scientific survey to gauge residents’ opinions on the city is such a valuable idea.
That previous survey, done five years ago, showed fairly high satisfaction in most categories, with 78% to 85% of residents ranking the city high in things like raising kids, having strong neighborhoods and overall appearances. It got a lower rating (67%) for being a good place to retire.
Knowing residents’ opinions is just the first step in a more important process — creating a five-year strategic plan to guide policy leaders in making improvements.
The survey will be started in October and a year from now, after the new data is analyzed and presented to the public, an in-depth community conversation will begin and the City Council and city staff will prepare a strategic plan.
The term “strategic plan” might seem like a dry, bureaucratic process with the possibility the plan just collects dust on the shelf. But Mankato — and North Mankato — have a good track record of taking the planning process seriously and following up on the ideas.
A good strategic plan, according to groups such as the Urban Land Institute, must address a few key areas, including ways to create a diverse economy that is responsive to future markets; quality of life to attract an increasingly mobile creative population; developing a skilled labor force; building a strong and multifaceted transportation system; effective municipal services and more.
We hope residents step up to participate in the survey and strategic plan — it’s the best way to help ensure you get the best community possible.
