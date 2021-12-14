Citizens often wonder if their government is working efficiently and serving their needs. That’s especially true of local governments as they are closest to the people and provide the routine and daily services needed, from plowing snow and providing drinking water to police protection, parks and collecting trash and recyclables.
Determining performance can’t happen with just anecdotal evidence. That’s why the city of Mankato’s process of keeping tabs on “Key Performance Indicators” is important.
City staff created the system to help judge whether progress is being made in serving the public, reaching goals, eliminating waste, reducing long-range expenses and improving the community.
In recent years, North Mankato has also aimed to guide City Council decisions by weighing whether a program or new or increased spending addresses overall strategic goals the city has set, including things like overall quality of life and planning street reconstruction.
Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz says that almost every department has performance indicators and more are added as needed.
The city tracks the number of affordable housing units being added to the community. The transit system keeps tabs on the distance people need to go to find a bus stop.
The city follows the number and success of concerts held at the civic center or other city venues to work toward profitability. Public safety keeps an eye on the percentage of cases that are cleared and the number of use-of-force complaints filed.
Even the parks department is judged on how often playground inspections pass and how well flower beds are cared for.
Private business has long known the value of constantly evaluating performance, efficiency and operations to help guide them in budget and human resource decisions.
Having local governments keeping tabs on objective and measurable indicators to see if they are effectively and efficiently serving the public is necessary. Local residents should be grateful it’s something their public officials and staff take seriously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.