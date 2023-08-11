Why it matters: The city of Mankato must come up with $9.8 million for needed safety upgrades to the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Mankato citizens were met with a $9.8 million surprise recently when City Manager Susan Arntz told the City Council it was on the hook for that much from a previous agreement with MnDOT to repair and upgrade the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The biggest problem isn’t that the news is a surprise, but that the city doesn’t have readily available funds to pay. The $9.8 million would eat up all the city has allocated for all road projects in a year. The City Council passed a resolution last week saying it would not agree to the deal just yet.
When MnDOT agreed to modify the bridge landing years ago, to allow Second Street to flow without interruption between downtown and Old Town, the city agreed to take over 44% ownership and/or maintenance of that part of the bridge. So MnDOT’s planned $23 million repair project slated for 2026 will need $9.8 million from the city.
The earlier MnDOT agreement was signed by former City Manager Pat Hentges, former Mayor John Brady and former MnDOT district leader Jim Swanson in 2009 when the bridge re-alignment with Second Street took place. The re-alignment was necessary, and the easier connection to the bridge and Second Street and then to Old Town has clear public benefits.
But the condition of the bridge is worrisome. MnDOT has been discussing the project with the city for several years and last year a football-sized chunk of concrete fell off the deteriorating bridge to an area near the Blue Earth County Library parking lot below. No one was injured, but it shows this bridge needs fixing and needs it soon.
The city has applied for five different grants to come up with its share of the project, but has only secured about $500,000 so far.
Arntz said the city continues to seek state and federal sources of funding as soon as they are announced, and it’s possible funds may be available from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021. She said those funds have been put into programs already set up with timelines, and that would be helpful to the city.
MnDOT does need city approval to start the project so the city has some leverage, and Arntz contends the agreement the city signed 14 years ago wasn’t the typical “turnback” agreements when MnDOT gives a bridge or road over to another government. Typically, she said, MnDOT pays costs associated with maintenance of a roadway or bridge it relinquishes.
But it appears an agreement is an agreement and litigation is always possible. Having two governments enter litigation over a project everyone agrees is a safety issue would be a disservice to taxpayers.
We encourage the city to continue pursuing grants to pay its share of the cost, but time is running out. This bridge project shouldn’t be delayed again.
MnDOT has money also. The agency typically has reserves in the tens of millions of dollars if not more, and it received another generous allocation from the Legislature doling out a $17 billion surplus.
The priority should be on fixing Mankato’s signature bridge and doing it in a timely manner to maintain safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.