Minnesota State University's improving record on the number of students who graduate in less than four years is good for students, the university and society.
In 2021-22, 295 graduates completed their degrees in fewer than four years, up from 243 the previous year.
Unfortunately, the reality is that most students nationally do not earn enough credits to complete a bachelor’s degree in even five years, according to a recent report by the National Student Clearinghouse.
That puts them at risk of joining the nearly 40 million Americans who obtained some college credits but no degree. Those ungraduated Americans still have school-related debt but they often lack the credentials they need to get a job that will allow them to pay off that debt.
At four-year schools, only about 40% of full-time students graduate on time, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, part of the U.S. Department of Education.
There are a few reasons students don't graduate on time — or at all, experts say.
Part of the problem may be a simple misunderstanding. Students need to take at least 12 credits per semester to qualify for financial aid. But they need to take at least 15 credits to graduate on time.
And many students set themselves up for problems in their first year. Many think it might be too hard to take a full load so they take fewer credits the first year.
But while students may think they'll do better taking fewer credits, studies have shown that students who take 15 credits usually perform better because their time is more structured and they are more focused.
Not graduating in four years is expensive for students. Even one additional year of school in a public four-year college will cost nearly $23,000 on average, according to the nonprofit Complete College America.
And they miss out on an average annual income of around $45,000.
MSU and many other colleges are focusing more on helping students graduate in at least four years, with some universities changing their tuition policy by charging students the same for taking 15 or 20 credits as they pay for 12.
Allowing high school students to take college level courses in high school and being able to apply those credits when they start their college careers has also helped significantly.
Students who want to graduate early, or who need to catch up to graduate in four years, need to look at taking summer classes.
Students who graduate in fewer than four years should be applauded.
Incoming students — and their parents — should pay attention to what students will need to do to at the very least graduate in four years. Failing to will be costly to the students and increases the likelihood they won't gain a degree at all.
