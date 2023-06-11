Why it matters: Graduating classes are influenced by the world in which they came of age.
High school and college graduation for the class of 2023 was no small task. These students came of age or tried to assert their independence just as COVID created a public health crisis and social catastrophe not seen for a century.
We offer our hearty congratulations to all who have passed this milestone and encouragement to those still trying earnestly to complete what is not always a four-year plan. We congratulate their parents and caretakers who suffered along with the students in this remarkable coming of age.
Graduation typically brings feelings of hope and promise, but we can all recognize and accept that this year’s graduates will have a good dose of anxiety about the future and fear of taking on life’s growing list of challenges. But this class has also shown its resilience, working through online learning, reduced social interaction and ultimately learning to use one’s own self determination and problem solving.
Maybe more than classes that came before, the class of 2023 learned to be together, work together and care for each other together. It is perhaps unfortunate that the seriousness of the pandemic had to overshadow the joy and carefree moments the come with youth, but if there is a silver lining, it may be that the victory of coming through the rain will be all the more sweet knowing it was pouring most of the time.
It may be that the small things are more appreciated once we learned how dearly we missed them when they were not available.
The world ahead is no small task. We’ve survived the pandemic for now, but smart people say we should not let down our guard and indeed should prepare for the pandemics to come. Climate change continues to disrupt our lives and environments. Places we once felt secure are now less so.
Our democracy has been threatened like no time in recent history by the pervasiveness of misinformation flowing into our every online connection.
But let the lessons of education guide us. Searching for facts, determining good from evil and moving to action must be the principles that guide us in this uncertain world.
The class of 2023 has been through much. And that is exactly why we can look to them to lead us to a brighter future.
