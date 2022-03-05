Thumbs up to the initial state girls wrestling tournament, to be held today in St. Paul.
The high schoolers participating in the event, such as Annabelle Petsinger of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Elizabeth Drake of New Ulm and Makenna Belling of Tri-City United, have been wrestling all season mostly against boys, but the Saturday tournament puts them on a more even field.
As Petsinger told a Free Press reporter, “You don’t have to overcome the biological advantages like strength and height.”
Minnesota becomes the 32nd state with a girls wrestling tournament. The Gopher State has a rich wrestling tradition, and today’s meet, while considerably smaller than the boys tournament, fits and expands that history.
Finally finishing
Thumbs up to work beginning on the final stretch of Highway 14 between Rochester and New Ulm.
Soon crews will begin removing trees and doing other work as the Minnesota Department of Transportation begins to make the highway four lanes between Nicollet and New Ulm. Hoffman Construction is leading the $83.5 million project that will bypass Courtland and finally bring a safe four-lane highway to the 12.5-mile segment.
Getting to this point was a marathon effort by local leaders along Highway 14 who for decades lobbied to rebuild the dangerous two lane highway to a four-lane.
While that effort was successful in creating four-lane all the way to Nicollet, getting funding and approval for the final segment took many more years of work.
Once completed, in about 18 months, the project figures to save untold numbers of lives and prevent serious injuries on what is now a dangerous stretch of road.
It will also enhance commerce along the corridor making transporting of goods and workers efficient and safe.
Local music scene
Thumbs up to the guys with the “Keepin’ it Local” radio show on KMSU promoting how rich south-central Minnesota is when it comes to local musical talent.
Ben Scruggs and Chris Bertrand have managed to not only provide a regular spotlight for talent on KMSU, but they are spreading the word throughout the state and beyond by providing segments for Minnesota Public Radio’s “Minnesota Now” daily afternoon program, headed up by friendly and trusted longtime broadcast journalist Cathy Wurzer.
Scruggs and Bertrand have been highlighting new and local acts through MPR for about 10 weeks, and that extra attention to the Mankato area music scene is welcome.
Many residents in the community are already aware of how much talent lives among us — from groups that play in local bars and restaurants to jazz ensembles and choral concerts performing at local universities and churches. But now public radio listeners from all over are being treated to what our part of Minnesota has to offer.
And if you want to check out the “Keepin’ it Local” show on KSMU, tune into 89.7 FM at 3 p.m. Thursdays.
More bad behavior
Thumbs down to Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for their rude heckling of President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.
When Biden spoke on the immigration issue, Boebert and Taylor Greene stood up and shouted: “Build the wall. Build the wall.”
At another point, Biden was somberly telling the story of how his son Beau, a U.S. Army major who died of cancer, may have been exposed to poisonous burning pits used in Iraq and Afghanistan. As Biden began to say “a cancer that put them in a flag draped coffin,” Boebert yelled “You put them in. Thirteen of them,” referring to U.S. soldiers killed during the evacuation of Afghanistan.
We agree with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when they advised Boebert and Taylor Greene to “just shut up.”
In an earlier time such rude and disrespectful behavior would have been unacceptable. Party leaders would have taken action. We appear to be far past the point of respect in our politics and principled leadership among our parties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.