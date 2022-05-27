The small, mostly Hispanic town of Uvalde, Texas, has been added to the list of tragic places where we allowed our good people to be sacrificed to our bad gun laws.
Again. 19 fourth-grade children. Two teachers.
Gun downed. Brutally. Mercilessly.
All the while Democrats throw up their hands again at Republican intransigence in Congress as the GOP blocks discussion of common sense gun laws Thursday. Senate Democrats took up the domestic terrorism bill that would address hate crimes and gun safety on the heels of the recent gunning down of Black grocery shoppers in Buffalo.
Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed opening up debate on the bill but the motion failed on a 47-47 vote, with all Republicans voting against. It wasn’t the first time Democrats have tried and failed to negotiate even small changes in gun laws.
Numerous attempts have been made to expand background checks to gun shows and online and to implement a federal red flag law to alert authorities to those who are at risk to harm themselves or others. Congress tried but failed to pass these public safety laws in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and in May of this year.
In 2013, just four months after 20 students and six educators were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, the U.S. Senate fell five votes short of 60 needed to pass more complete background check legislation. The Senate also voted down a ban on assault weapons falling 20 votes short.
The plan to expand background check legislation was bipartisan as it was authored by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania. But not enough Republicans voted to break the 60 vote barrier. Two votes that might have helped would have been the two Republican senators from Texas, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.
Experts say taken together, red flag laws and stricter background checks will not only reduce the number of people slipping through background checks, but also reducing the number who we know might act dangerously against themselves and others.
We have to pass it and fund it. We must realize the current gun laws are controlled by an extreme minority of people in the gun lobby and their enablers and those laws have long been against the will of the vast majority of people. That’s not democracy. That’s murderous tyranny.
We wonder how many more mass murders of our nation’s children it will take to get four or five votes in Congress to do something about this tragedy, only made worse by our inability to cure it.
The question can only be answered by the next vote.
