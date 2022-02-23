Americans should be grateful for the courageous efforts of the families who recently won a $73 million settlement from a gun company sued in connection to the shooting of 20 students and 6 staff at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.
The families likely relived the ordeal every waking moment as they spent six years suing Remington in Connecticut civil court, having won a state Supreme Court decision that allowed the suit to go forward. The settlement is one of the biggest for a U.S. gun case. Victims of the D.C. sniper case won a $2.5 million settlement in 2004 against Bushmaster Firearms Inc. and a gun dealer.
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to interfere with the suit after the gun companies appealed, citing the 2005 law that exempts gun companies from being sued successfully in connection with gun crimes. The Connecticut judge had ruled the Connecticut law was an exemption to the federal law.
Lawyers for the families argued Remington sold its Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifles targeting young at-risk males by placing the product in violent video games and showing the gun in ads with the caption “Consider your man card re-issued.”
The settlement leaves open whether the case would have been won on legal grounds. Experts say had the case gone to trial, the families may very well have lost, arguing that it would be difficult to connect the cause and effect of the gun advertising to killer Adam Lanza’s motives.
The families say their fight is not yet done. As part of the settlement, they and their lawyers were to have access to documents on Remington’s marketing strategies to expose to others how the gun companies have plans for profit over public safety.
President Joe Biden noted the settlement will not mitigate the horrific events of the Sandy Hook shooting, but he called on Congress once again to repeal the law that exempts gun companies from liability. We couldn’t agree more.
There are almost no other mainstream businesses that have exemptions from liability laws in the way gun makers do. It amounts to a subsidy of deadly risk foisted on all the other companies in American that are not exempt from liability.
The lawsuit effectively used private sector and legal leverage to hold gun companies accountable. Insurance companies and banks that may find huge legal bills in settlements may put economic pressure on gun makers to market safer guns and make its advertising less inflammatory.
As Congress has often failed to change the gun laws, the courts and pressure on the corporate world may be the best remedy to ensure public safety now threatened by the lack of commonsense gun laws.
