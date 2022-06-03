High school students walked out of schools Tuesday in Minneapolis and elsewhere to push for changing gun laws and improving school safety. It was good to see, and we hope youth can be the group that creates change where adults have failed on these issues.
Demographics favor youth-led change as Gen Zers (those now in high school) are the third largest population group in the United States at 68 million, and combined with millennials (those in their 20s and 30s) at 73.2 million, are double the size of the baby boomers at 71 million.
We hope they can achieve what their parents have not in terms of reining in gun violence, restricting large magazine assault weapons and making schools safer. A Congress of increasingly aging and mostly conservative white men has for at least two decades been unreasonably unwilling to do anything about gun violence since the assault weapon ban expired in 2004.
Research into generations show the Gen Zers and millennials will be more diverse socially and ethnically, and embrace social change in things like gun laws more readily. That’s good to know, and baby boomers and others should support those efforts in any way they can.
It can’t be too soon for the younger generations to replace the tired old men of Congress who’ve had their chance to make a better world and failed miserably.
Of course, millennials and Gen Zers rightly blame their parents for the world they have left them. The planet is on fire with climate change, violence is rampant and a government for the people is mostly against the people. Zoonotic diseases like COVID are created in a petri dish that is tainted by a degraded environment where too many of the hungry and sick are forced to move into overcrowded places where others are hungry and sick.
The Minneapolis students asked for such common sense thing as each school district establishing student-teachers advisory panels to make “actionable” recommendations on reducing gun violence in schools. They asked the Legislature to ban AR-15 rifles, and that the state reduce the number of active shooter drills to two per year from five. The drills, the students say, unnecessarily traumatize them.
In a bit of irony and a statement to the flawed direction offered by the older generation to young, the students protesting in Minneapolis were reminded of school polices that mark them tardy or absent while protesting a world that’s smothering them. Protesting and supporting causes to make the world safer are the best lesson plan students can get.
It’s unfair to put all this on the shoulders of the younger generations. Commencement speakers often wrongly issue such a charge to graduates.
They only thing we can hope for is the young learn from the mistakes of their elders, that they get the support they deserve and that they take to the streets early and often.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.