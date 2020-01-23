The much-anticipated (or feared) gun-rights rally Monday in Richmond, Virginia, went off without any outward violence.
Whether despite or because of a rash of arrests of members of a white supremacist group that purportedly planned to use the annual rally as a platform for massacre, Monday's event featured no gunplay.
Still, we were treated to the images of heavily-armed men advancing on the state capitol building. It is a reasonable supposition that those who tote military-style weaponry to a political event intend to intimidate and frighten, not reason and persuade.
But while no one opened fire at the Richmond rally, the bullets flew elsewhere in this gun-happy nation. Surrounding the Associated Press' coverage of the rally, our Monday news feed also contained other stories about:
■ A man in Hawaii who stabbed a woman, then shot and killed two police officers.
■ A teen in Utah accused of shooting four family members to death and wounding a fifth.
■ A heavily armed man in Kansas City who opened fire on a line outside a nightclub. He killed one woman and wounded 15 others before he was shot and killed by a security guard.
■ A 4-year-old boy in Indiana shot and critically wounded when his father's gun went off while the two were wrestling.
■ The discovery of two bodies in Detroit, one in a car, the other outside it, both shot to death.
■ A 9-year-old in Texas wounded by a driver in a "road-rage" incident.
Just another day in America, a holiday devoted to a prominent proponent of non-violence.
On Tuesday in Hibbing, Republican senators held a hearing to push their proposals for further loosening gun laws in this state. The Hibbing session was, at the very least, a signal that legislation that has passed the DFL-led House to tighten gun regulations will go nowhere in the GOP-led Senate.
Minnesota's lawmakers would do better to emulate Virginia's. The Senate there on Tuesday shook off the Monday rally and advanced a "red-flag" law to take weapons away from individuals established to be a danger to themselves or others.
That's the kind of common-sense approach to guns the majority of the public wants, in Virginia, Minnesota and elsewhere.
