Thumbs up to Suni Lee, of St. Paul, for doing Minnesota proud and winning the gymnastics all-around gold medal Thursday at the Olympics.
Lee, 18, made history as the first Hmong American to represent the United States at an Olympic games and now she’s proven once again what an accomplished athlete she is.
During an extremely stressful week with teammate and star Simone Biles pulling out of the team and all-around competition for the sake of her mental health, Lee and her other teammates performed under extra pressure. They earned the silver medal this week in the team competition.
And on Thursday Lee, digging deep and fighting hard to hold off Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, earned the all-around title.
Lee may not be done counting her medals. Known for her extremely difficult uneven bars routine, she will be competing in that event Sunday as well as in the beam event on Aug. 3.
Whatever the outcome of those events, Lee is a hero to many Minnesotans and a role model for women of color who compete in any sport.
Fitting memorial
Thumbs up to the group of New Ulm mothers Mommas on a Mission who established a memorial for mothers grieving from miscarriages or other child loss.
The granite monument in the New Ulm cemetery is a mother holding a small child with angel wings and offers a place for grieving mothers to sit on benches and reflect on their loss.
Miscarriages are often not seen in the same way as someone who might lose a child that was born normally, but they are more common than many people know. Some 20 percent of all women experience miscarriage in their lives, according to Mayo Clinic Health System.
The group raised $20,000 through local donations and a silent auction for the monument and memorial.
The monument and the group itself offer comfort to those experiencing child loss and they’ve created a beautiful space for women to find comfort.
Insurrection responsibility
Thumbs up to the Justice Department for refusing to defend a congressman for inciting an insurrection against our government.
The department rejected a request from Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama, to protect him from a civil lawsuit against him and former President Donald Trump concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The lawsuit was brought earlier this year by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.
Brooks incited Trump supporters saying the election was stolen and asking: “Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America?” Now Brooks claims such false and fiery rhetoric was simply a part of his normal congressional duties.
No, inciting an insurrection is not a part of any elected official’s duties. It certainly does not deserve a defense by the government.
Had the Justice Department told a federal court that Brooks was acting as a government employee when he spoke at a Trump rally before the attack, Brooks would have been dropped as a defendant and replaced by the very U.S. government the crowd he incited attacked. That notion is an astounding piece of illogic.
Smoke gets in your lungs
Thumbs down to the wildfire haze afflicting much of Minnesota, including the Mankato area, the past few days.
The vivid sunrises and sunsets are not adequate recompense for the degraded and dangerous air quality from the smoke. Other parts of the state are even more affected by the smoke than the Mankato area.
This is yet another symptom of an increasingly ill planet. Climate change has helped create a multi-year mega drought in the American West, and the cycle of devastating wildfires in the United States and Canada has not abated.
Mankato may be hundreds, even thousands, of miles away, but we are still affected by the smoke of distant fires.
