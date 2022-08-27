Thumbs up to South Central Habitat for Humanity for the recent accomplishment of beginning to build its 50th home in Mankato.
Habitat has been building homes in the region for 43 years in a program where qualifying homeowners use their sweat equity to complete a home that is much more affordable than anything they could buy at market rate. Homeowners usually do not qualify for government assistance but also cannot afford a conventional mortgage.
The organization is a piece of filling the great need for affordable housing in the Mankato area.
Volunteers are key part of the organization with people donating their time to hang wallboard, place windows or put in flooring through their manual labor. Others spearhead or support fundraisers to help keep the nonprofit afloat.
The organization continues to thrive through challenges of rising prices of lots and building materials that have reduced the number of homes the group can build.
Founded by Georgia natives Millard and Linda Fuller, the Habitat for Humanity International was established in 1976, with no small help from former President Jimmy Carter who was a volunteer and who gave great visibility to the program.
The organization works in all 50 states and 70 countries helping 39 million people achieve housing stability and independence that comes with have a safe, affordable shelter.
The local chapter has a solid core of volunteers and businesses often allow their employees to take paid time off work to help in the good cause.
Habitat for Humanity is a cause worth supporting.
Polio’s return
Thumbs down to the resurfacing of a scourge that the world had believed was mostly eradicated.
When the polio vaccine was created in the early 1950s, the U.S. and the rest of the world rejoiced over the news that there was a way to conquer a virus that can cause paralysis and sometimes death.
The worldwide campaign to vaccinate and mostly end the threat of polio was one of the greatest of global health success stories.
Cases of polio in the U.S. dwindled to the point where there have been none in the past decade. But that changed when a young unvaccinated man living in Rockland County, New York, was diagnosed with paralytic polio.
In London, polioviruses were recently found in sewage samples, prompting officials there to offer vaccines or boosters to all children up to age 9. Israel also identified its first cases since 1988.
While the overall vaccination rate for polio is relatively high throughout the U.S. and many other countries, there remain pockets of low vaccination rates. In some areas of the county in New York where the polio case occurred, the vaccination rate for young children is only at about 38%.
The good news is that we know how to prevent a new crisis from polio. Reinvigorated programs to boost vaccination rates can prevent, or at least minimize, the dangers of polio.
Gagging free speech
Thumbs down to a central Minnesota school district for trying to control the voices of its employees by designing a policy that prohibited them from talking about student or personnel matters. After facing a lawsuit from the teachers union that said the policy violates free speech, the communications policy was rescinded by the Becker School Board this week.
A draft of the plan approved by the board earlier this year prohibited district employees from making statements to “media, individuals or entities outside the district relating to student or personnel matters.”
The lawsuit, which will be withdrawn for now, argued that the policy was so broad it bars staff from complying with mandatory reporting of child abuse, as well as prohibits educators from talking about the effects of budget cuts on students at board meetings.
No matter what the board says its intent was, the result of such a policy would be to clamp down all employees in a strong-fisted control by the district to only allow positive information into the public realm. That might be a public relations dream, but it should not be the reality of a taxpayer-funded public school system that serves kids throughout their lives and employs a large number of people.
Schools are the lifeblood of many communities and should not be secretly run in a bubble with those inside it having to be sworn to secrecy about what goes on there.
Public institutions belong to the people, and the people who work for them deserve to have a voice.
