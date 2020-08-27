Smoke can signal a fire. It can also obscure that fire.
Something appears to be smoldering in the office of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, the first-term Republican from Blue Earth, but the significance is unclear.
What we know for sure:
• Hagedorn’s congressional office burned through almost 40 percent of its operating budget in the first three months of 2020, with much of the spending devoted to constituent mail. Some 20% of his annual budget was spent on printing and mailing material in that quarter; the average member of Congress spent less than 1% in that same period.
• Some of the $272,759 he spent on those mailings went to a firm owned or partly-owned by one of his staffers. Most of it went to a firm incorporated last year in Delaware for which there is no publicly available information on ownership.
• Earlier this month, after the spending level became public knowledge, Hagedorn fired his chief of staff and issued a statement that said he had referred the issue to the House committees on ethics and administration. The statement said that while he had delegated “these relatively routine duties” to his staff chief and finance officer, he acknowledges his responsibility for the oversight of their operations.
• This week the Star Tribune reported that it had obtained internal emails from Hagedorn’s office that reveal that the congressman was quite involved in the content and frequency of the mailings.
Turnover in congressional offices is hardly unusual, but few come with referral to the ethics committee. One may question the usefulness of the volume of mail Hagedorn’s office generates or the purpose in spending so much of his office budget so quickly, but he hasn’t exceeded his budget. The ethical questions aren’t in the mailings themselves but in how they were contracted out.
That Hagedorn’s office was funneling taxpayer money to one of its staffers is concerning; congressional work should not be a public grift. And while the staff chief is gone, the staffer who presumably profited from the mailings remains on Hagedorn’s payroll.
The ethics committee tends to work at a glacial pace, and it no longer has any authority over the fired chief of staff. The committee will do nothing with this case before the election, which may be the point of tossing this hot potato in its lap.
The congressman owes his 1st District constituents more details on this matter than he’s provided so far.
