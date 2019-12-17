It’s difficult to determine which is dumber — that the Hallmark Channel would pull an advertisement because it showed a same-sex couple kissing or that Hallmark didn’t understand the firestorm that decision would create.
In what was a short-lived but explosive dustup, The Hallmark Channel last week pulled several ads for the wedding planning site Zola featuring two brides kissing at the altar.
The ads were pulled after a complaint made to Hallmark’s CEO by One Million Moms, a conservative group that is part of the American Family Association. The group said the ads were not “safe for family viewing,” apparently forgetting that same-sex couple families and non-heterosexuals in general have the same family dynamics, the same ups and downs and the same rights as any heterosexual family.
The CEO of Hallmark quickly caved and pulled the ads that showed the two brides exchanging a quick kiss at the alter. Zola then pulled its remaining ads, which showed hetero couples kissing.
The response to Hallmark’s move was swift and overwhelming, with the network skewered for its decision.
On Sunday Hallmark made public apologies and said it would reinstate the ads, saying their move to pull the ads was a “wrong decision.”
Ironically, the wedding planning site Zola ended up with more good publicity and name recognition than it could have gotten if it had spent tens of millions on advertising. Instead of just a relatively small group of Hallmark viewers seeing their ad, Zola became a near household name overnight.
In spite of the network leadership’s wrong-headed decision to pull the ad, they deserve praise for quickly realizing their error. Besides admitting they were wrong, Hallmark said it would make a conscious effort to better represent the LGBTQ community in its programming.
Everyone makes mistakes — it’s how they deal with that mistake that matters. Hallmark dealt with it well.
