Without intending to, Hamline University has provided a lesson in how not to handle a complaint about class material.
By now much of the nation is aware the private liberal arts college in St. Paul did not renew its contract with an adjunct art history instructor because a Muslim student objected to the teacher showing artwork that depicted the Prophet Muhammad. After receiving the student’s complaint about it, Hamline leadership distributed an email that labeled the action “Islamaphobic,” although last week they backpedaled on that characterization and said use of the term was “flawed.”
And yes, it’s not surprising that the instructor, Erika López Prater, has sued the college for defamation, breach of contract and religious discrimination.
What López Prater did was neither Islamaphobic or questionable for an art history class. She said she gave fair warning that depictions of Muhammad and other religious figures would be shown during the class in case anyone was sensitive about that; she included the warning on the syllabus, informed the administration back in October and told the class again right before showing the works.
Students had the choice to not view the artwork. Even so, a Muslim student complained, as she had a right to do. The fact that a student objected is not the issue. At issue is how Hamline interpreted and reacted to the complaint, ignoring all the preparation the instructor had made and the context of sharing the depictions.
Numerous Muslim organizations and individuals have weighed in disagreeing with Hamline’s action and have defended the instructor.
Respecting each other’s religious affiliations does not mean ignoring the body of work associated with a religion. From writings, to art, to music, religions have been interpreted in every way imaginable. That is something that liberal arts courses explore.
The college should nurture an academic environment in which such exploration is not only accepted but encouraged. The fact Hamline’s leadership didn’t do that in this case was a huge misstep and would have a chilling effect upon academia if not admitted as a mistake.
