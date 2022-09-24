For 80 years, Jones Metal has provided good jobs and turned out high-quality metal products shipped around the country and the world.
When it was started in the early 1940s by Mildred Page Jones it was rare for women to own and operate businesses. The business is tied to other storied local manufacturers — Kato Engineering, owned by Mildred Jones’ husband, and Katolight.
As the company celebrates 80 years this year, it remains in family hands, with three descendants of Jones running the show.
Jones Metal has long made components for a variety of military equipment, including many naval submarines. They also are the ones that many area companies turn to for specialized metal parts and components.
And Jones has contributed to the local art scene by making pieces like the river sculpture behind the performing arts building, the downtown music bench, the plates for the Art Walk sculptures and more.
The Mankato area is blessed with a number of long-standing manufacturing and food processing businesses that have provided a strong economic foundation that contribute greatly to the vitality and success of the Mankato-North Mankato area.
Jones Metal has long been a key part of that local success and undoubtedly will be for many decades to come.
Putin’s ever-deeper hole
Thumbs down to Vladimir Putin’s escalation of his misguided invasion of Ukraine.
This week the Kremlin kleptocrat announced a “partial mobilization” that involves calling up at least 300,000 reservists. Some reports say up to a million men are to be sent to the bloodbath.
This is combined with a sham referendum that started Friday intended to annex another swath of Ukraine, coupled with an implied threat to use nuclear weapons to force the world to accept this move.
Russia was unable to feed, clothe, equip and command its regular army with any degree of competence, so it is difficult to imagine what it will accomplish with a larger cadre of men who don’t want to be there.
And certainly the United States and the rest of NATO is not inclined to yield to Putin’s nuclear blackmail.
Putin is merely digging a deeper hole. Someday he will be buried in it. Unfortunately, he’s going to take untold thousands of others with him.
Ukraine aid
Thumbs up to local residents and groups continuing to gather donations for the people of Ukraine.
Stand With Ukraine MN, and local residents Roman Kovbasnyk and his wife Dr. Nataliya Danylkova, have continued their stalwart efforts to aid the people of their homeland as the war drags on in its seventh month.
The group, with the help of many others, have so far raised about $600,000 and hope to reach $1 million. The money goes to help purchase medical and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine working closely with the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis.
Their efforts are an inspiration to us all.
Highway 14 progress
Thumbs up to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for its significant progress working to complete the final part of the Highway 14 four lane in a stretch from Nicollet to New Ulm.
Mother Nature has been helpful this year with a mostly dry summer and few delays due to rain or other inclement weather. With continued good luck on weather, the road could be open in about a year.
The push for completing Highway 14 as a four lane from Rochester to New Ulm has gone on for more than 50 years.
A 2010 in-depth series by The Free Press highlighting an excessive number of crashes helped jump start public demand for the project that will enhance safety of what was one of the most dangerous roads in the state.
Cities, counties and businesses lobbied for years for the project and its completion is a groundswell moment for how government can work for the people.
