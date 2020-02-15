Thumbs up to Blue Earth County’s plan to complete two trail segments in Mankato by 2021. Construction of the sections along Stoltzman Road and Victory Drive will improve safety for non-motorized travelers.
This is particularly true of Stoltzman Road. Students going and coming to West High School and Jefferson Elementary will be safer when the trail is completed along that busy road. Pedestrians now have to walk for stretches on the shoulder.
The trails will help make Mankato a safer place to get around, as well as be another avenue of recreation.
Courageous GOP senators
Thumbs up to the U.S. Senate and the GOP members who finally got the courage and resolve to stand up to over-reaching President Donald Trump, who increasingly seems willing to exceed his authority to wage war on Iran.
Eight GOP senators voted with Democrats on the law that would require Trump to get approval from Congress for any offensive attack on Iran.
Of course, Trump immediately called the move dangerous and said if Iran knew he had to get approval from Congress, it would “have a field day.” He’s likely to veto the resolution.
The measure wouldn’t stop the president from using U.S. military power to defend against outside aggression; it simply limits his power to initiate a conflict.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the move to limit war powers was “much needed and long overdue.’’ In recent decades, she said, “Congress has too often abdicated its constitutional responsibility on authorizing the sustained use of military force.”
Many of the same senators said they agree with Trump’s policy toward Iran, which has involved sanctions and other get tough measures.
But it is time for Congress to assert its authority as an equal branch of government. The House passed a similar resolution last month on a near party-line vote.
Plane seat crunch
Thumbs down to airlines shrinking the space between seats to a ridiculous point.
The problem of scrunched airline passengers was highlighted recently when a video went viral. A woman on an American Airlines flight reclined her seat back, only to have the irritated passenger behind her begin to push and repeatedly punch the back of her seat.
The video caused a clash between those who criticized the man’s aggressive behavior and those who said the woman shouldn’t have reclined.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on Friday weighed in, saying that while he does not recline his seat on flights, he believes people should have the right to do so.
We have an idea. How about airlines leave enough room between seats so people can recline without causing arguments and frustrating passengers paying good money to travel?
How not to apologize
Thumbs down to the Houston Astros and their ham-handed attempt to “put this behind us” — “this” being the sign-stealing scandal that erupted during the offseason and has tainted their 2017 World Series championship.
And thumbs down as well to Commissioner Rob Manfred, whose public report on Major League Baseball’s investigation left out crucial details.
On Thursday the Astros held a massive press conference on the topic, reading canned statements in monotone voices. Owner Jim Crane at one point said he doesn’t believe the team’s illegal electronic surveillance affected the outcome of games and later denied saying that. Crane also declared that he shouldn’t be held responsible for the behavior of his organization. The whole spectacle reeked of insincerity.
By Friday the Astros players were painting themselves as the victims in the whole affair, which is a ludicrous notion. There were victims in the cheating; none of them played for Houston.
