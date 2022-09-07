In another example of how government can work for people, Minnesota State University has developed a certified nurse training program that is free to students through state funding.
The program has been operating since June and all the slots for the four-week hands-on class are full.
The certified nursing assistant program was funded with some of the state’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan money. Gov. Tim Walz established the Next Generation Nursing Assistant program aimed at quickly training 1,000 nursing assistants to help with shortages during the pandemic that continue to exist.
MSU is well on its way to training those students, and the success so far has led Walz to expand the program with an additional $2.4 million in funding to sponsor free courses across the state.
There are some 15,000 nursing assistant job openings in the state, the sixth highest in-demand occupation, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
MSU CNA director Kara De La Fosse gets credit for leading the initiative at MSU, convincing the university she could not only manage the program but also draw strong enrollment. And now, many students are or will soon be in jobs where they’re serving a true health care need and gaining job satisfaction as well.
Programs like the CNA program show critical health care employment needs can be filled without having students get full two or four year degrees. State training programs can be nimble and fill immediate needs in the market.
The new CNA program is a good example of government helping solve a problem with private industry and nonprofits.
