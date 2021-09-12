President Joe Biden’s prudent and necessary policy for employers of 100 or more workers to require a COVID vaccine unfortunately gives fodder to the snake-oil salesmen posing as politicians.
Minnesota’s own Scott Jensen, a discredited doctor and GOP candidate for governor, announced on Friday he was proposing a bill that calls for “civil disobedience” among Minnesota workers and presumably employers to violate the new vaccine requirement. The former state senator from Chaska has been banned from TikTok and Facebook for putting out information that has been debunked and considered false.
Biden condemned other Republican governors around the country for crazy statements and schemes about the vaccine’s effectiveness, many offering other crackpot remedies like horse dewormer.
That such a political battle over medicine is occurring should disturb us all. Disinformation and the political speech behind it does not bode well for established and credible medical practitioners and their institutions. Medicine has long been immune for political theater in America, mainly because well-meaning Democrats and Republicans of the past considered physicians the most credible and respected people in the world.
Now, that is changing. Jensen and his compatriots should be roundly ignored. They are a danger to the public health and their pronouncements will only make the COVID pandemic worse.
But they see an opening in the infrastructure of social media. Jensen made his recent announcement on YouTube, where he has thousands of subscribers. And while social media companies are getting better at fact checking, much disinformation gets through.
But the bigger concern here is the demonization and deconstruction of the medical community and the credible medical information we all came to rely on for decades. Jensen and people like him make the job of good doctors and nurses even more difficult in a pandemic. That’s irresponsible.
It appears we’ll have to reteach a lot of Americans that the medical community is knowledgeable and credible and can save their lives. So it’s up to each one of us to call out the falsehoods and the crackpots. It will help our front-line health care workers do their job.
