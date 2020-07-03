Local physicians are sounding an alarm that local families must heed: Don’t hesitate to bring your school-age children in for their routine vaccines.
Doctors say they believe families may be wary of going to a medical clinic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but failing to have your child properly vaccinated can be far riskier than any COVID risk at a medical clinic where cleaning and masking are routine and rigorous.
The threat is real. The office of Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Minnesota childhood measles vaccines are down 70 percent this year compared to the same time last year.
Physicians also have noticed a decline in well-child visits during the pandemic. It’s also not advisable to wait on those, they say.
Local doctors say they saw a lot of cancellations of well-child visiting in March and April with some rebounding when Gov. Tim Walz removed the stay at home order. But they also notice more cancellations again when the Mankato area saw a spike in COVID cases recently.
Still, the medical experts recommend parents keep on track with vaccines and waiting until school starts could tax the medical system to handle much more volume in a small amount of time.
Doctors also remind people that medical clinics are social distancing and disinfecting on steroids. All precautions necessary will be taken.
Getting your children vaccinated with all the appropriate vaccines at the appropriate time can go a long way toward community health. Unvaccinated children create a health risk for the entire community.
