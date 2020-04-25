Thumbs up to the tribute paid to health workers that emergency response personnel organized this week.
Police cars, firetrucks, ambulances and other government vehicles formed a parade in Mankato and elsewhere in the state on Thursday to salute the health care workers who put their lives on the line dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Locally the parade visited both the Mankato Clinic and the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Clad in their uniforms, the officers, firefighters, parademics and other personnel literally saluted the health care workers, many donning masks, to witness the parade.
In Minneapolis the tribute was heart-wrenching following on the heels of the suicide of Hennepin EMS paramedic Karl Meek.
Anytime anyone wonders about the value of the safety measures Minnesotans have been asked to follow, they should think of the impressive lineup of medical professionals honored on Thursday as convincing evidence of why we must all need to do our part.
A win for clean water
Thumbs up to Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling in a Clean Water Act case, in which the justices closed off an attempt by the Trump Adminstration’s EPA to open a giant loophole in the decades-old law.
The court held in a case out of Hawaii that a polluter does not have the right to evade the law by discharging its waste into groundwater, from which it reached the sea and damaged coral reefs.
Trump’s EPA — whose initials increasingly appear to stand for Encouraging Polluting Activity — had reversed the agency’s longstanding position to argue that only direct discharges into navigable waters are covered by the law. The Supreme Court rejected that position, and a Harvard environmental law professor told the Washington Post that the ruling establishes a test under which “environmentalists can prevail in most every kind of case that environmentalists have brought under the Clean Water Act.”
South Dakota reckless on COVID-19
Thumbs down to Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota for her inaction in connection to the COVID-19 outbreak in her state.
Noem has refused to put in place a stay-at-home order or a restaurant and bar closing order, measures the vast majority of other states have taken to slow the spread of the virus and keep people safe.
As a result, the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls became a hotspot for the virus as some 800 of the plant’s 3,700 workers were infected. Restaurant owners in Sioux Fall voluntarily turned some of their businesses into take-out only. Others are limiting the number of people to 10.
Smithfield also voluntarily closed its plant indefinitely to clean and consider new ways of doing business. Even Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken has urged local businesses to consider closing or minimizing customer contacts and urged residents to stay home with a “safer at home” policy.
Noem has argued it’s more important to keep businesses open than impose the stay-at-home order. The price to pay will be the health and safety of residents of her state.
Editorial Board
Parade appreciated
Thumbs up to whoever organized the wonderful parade that went through lower North Mankato on Sunday.
After being in my home for weeks now, I was delighted to look out my window on Sherman Street Sunday afternoon to watch a parade of beautifully decorated vehicles drive by my house.
I don’t know who organized it, but thanks to all of you who made it happen. It made my day. I, and I’m sure others, deeply appreciate the gesture.
Donna Schmit
North Mankato
