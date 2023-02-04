It’s heartening to see how the Mankato area community has come together to educate all ages about the need for mental health services, reducing the stigma of asking for help and offering ways to make that help happen.
Former NHL goalie Clint Malarchuk spoke Thursday evening at Minnesota State University to student athletes and others telling the story of his own mental health struggles and his attempt to take his own life in the context of a professional hockey career.
His speech was instructive and likely comforting to the many student athletes who also suffer from mental health, of which there are many, according to MSU Athletic Director Kevin Buisman.
On Friday, a panel of mental health experts including Mayo Clinic Health System, parents and school leaders, also did their part to raise awareness, reduce the stigma and provide resources on the subject of mental health. They have formed a mental health committee and held a Zoom meeting to raise awareness of the issues.
The Greater Mankato Area United Way has been supporting that effort and others at Mankato schools to bring this issue to the forefront and join together to get help those suffering from mental illness need.
These efforts can only help, even if it’s one-by-one getting someone to get help for the serious problem of mental illness.
Sports misconduct
Thumbs down to some of the fans at a girls basketball game last week.
Nicollet hosted Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, with the visitors winning 60-33.
Nicollet County Sheriff David Lange was at the game and said the “unfortunate situation” occurred after spectators were heckling referees, leading the referees to eject a fan.
Another spectator reportedly then threw a water bottle at the referees.
Unfortunately, scenes like that are no longer isolated incidents. The actions of parents and fans have more often become hostile, mean spirited and even physical.
The conduct of adults can also lead to student players being more confrontational and taunting toward opponents.
And people wonder why it’s harder and harder to find people willing to coach kids or be a referee.
Youth sports, be it school or recreational, are meant to build confidence in kids, let them learn about working as a team, being competitive and having fun. Bringing in toxic emotions just ruins the whole experience.
Nibbling at a need
Thumbs up to the free dental clinic put on this week by the dental hygiene program at Minnesota State University. The program offers its “Give Kids a Smile” clinic twice a year.
Such clinics serve two purposes: First, and from the university’s perspective most important, it gives the students real-life experience in the field. Second, it whittles away at the unresolved problem of lack of access to dental care.
Too many Minnesotans, particularly children in rural areas, either can’t get to a dentist or can’t afford care.
The MSU program is, emphatically, not a solution; the need is greater than that. But it does something to reduce the need, and also serves as a reminder that this remains a problem.
An efficient Legislature
Thumbs up to the fast pace being set by the Minnesota Legislature, which has in its first month passed bills related to tax conformity, the extension of unemployment benefits for miners, abortion access and natural hair protection, all of which have been signed into law.
Additional significant legislation is coming soon; bills related to felon voting rights and carbon emissions are nearing complete approval.
“We’re moving fast, but we’re addressing that concern that Minnesotans have raised for as long as I’ve been here, that they don’t want the Legislature to cram everything in the last five weeks,” says House Speaker Melissa Hortman.
“The more we do now, the less we have to do in April and May.”
No question: the Republican minority would prefer less action on some of these measures. Single-party control of the Legislature has made a quick pace possible. But we’ve seen single party legislatures dawdle in the past.
The DFL has set policy priorities and is acting on those priorities. We will see, after the next financial forecast comes out, how this efficiency applies to the session’s biggest issues, the budget and borrowing.
