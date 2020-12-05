Thumbs up to WeCovery addiction recovery nonprofit for its latest efforts to provide transitional beds and space for people suffering substance abuse.
WeCovery owner Brandy Brink and friend Joey Barr, with APX Construction, teamed up to remodel old office space into a combination pre-treatment residential housing facility and a community center for the nonprofit addiction service program.
The idea meets a real need for pre-treatment beds to serve those who've decided they need treatment but can't get out of an environment that is not conducive to getting help.
Barr and other APX workers have family and friends who've struggled with addictions and took on the project to assist Brink. The company owns the building. Office Space Design donated furniture.
The pre-treatment beds serve a critical need. Studies show those who accept they need treatment often give up on the effort if they don't have a stable and safe place to stay while on long waiting lists.
Brink will open in December and she expects the 13 pre-treatment beds will fill up quickly.
The project will provide a needed service and provide some peace for those struggling with addiction. And it came together through the collaboration of friends.
Boy Scouts scandal
Thumbs down to the deepening sadness as we learn more about alleged sexual abuse by the Boy Scouts of America.
Recent filings show that there have been more than 95,000 claims of sexual abuse made against the Boy Scouts. The scope of alleged abuse is startling. Those claims represent 95,000 mostly boys who had their innocence taken from them and the rest of their lives irreparably harmed.
The Boy Scouts has been going through bankruptcy restructuring and trying to apologize for past misdeeds and assure people they can emerge as the proud institution they once were.
We hope that is true. But the Scouts will need to show that they fully admit to what happened and lay out all the sordid details of past abuse. And they must spell out specifically what they are doing now and into the future to prevent predatory conduct.
If they do, they have a chance at restoring trust and moving forward with all the positive things they do. If not, they should and will disappear.
Sustainable farming
Thumbs up to the Nuessmeier family farm near Le Sueur for gaining recognition for their use of sustainable agricultural practices.
Their commitment to pampered hogs, growing organic grain and providing critical habitat for pollinators and birds recently earned them the first ever Niman Ranch Sustainable Farmer of the Year Award. The Niman Ranch, based in Colorado, works with more than 750 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb and is the largest network in North America to be certified humane.
The Nussmeiers' 150-year-old family operation has taken multiple steps to make their business and way of life more environmentally friendly. They've installed terraces to reduce erosion, put land in the Conservation Reserve Program, grow organic crops, and treat their animals humanely, using no antibiotics, no animal byproducts in feed, and making sure they have access to both indoors and outdoors.
At about 200 acres, the farm may be small, but it has a lot going on and has proven to be a way of life that can support a family. As more consumers become selective about products' wholesomeness and environmentally conscious about the way food is raised, let's hope that operations like the Nussmeiers' farm become more common and successful.
