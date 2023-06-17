Thumbs up to the city of Mankato and the Mankato City Council for allocating part of its share of the opioid national settlement to fund mental health navigators in Mankato Area Public Schools.
The council approved this week $1.3 million to go to the program over 10 years. The Greater Mankato Area United Way will operate the program. The funding will extend the reach of the navigator program to cover all Mankato elementary schools. Earlier funding had gone to a navigator position in just five elementary schools.
Navigators help direct students to mental health counselors and professionals and so far have helped reduce wait times from six months to one month or less. More than 120 students already have been served.
That’s an impressive result as we know waiting times for mental health help have increased as more and more people need mental health services.
The city’s action is another example of the community coming together to have a laser focus on mental health needs of students and the larger community.
Final spin
Thumbs up to the decades of entertainment provided by Pat Sajak. The “Wheel of Fortune” host announced he will retire next year after hosting the Emmy-winning show for more than four decades.
The affable Sajak took the helm of the game show in 1981 alongside co-host Vanna White.
Sajak, 76, said his goal as host was to allow the contestants to relax and enjoy their time in the spotlight.
Sajak’s quick wit and often corny jokes have endeared him to millions of Americans who watch the game show. And the success of the show has spawned many international versions of “Wheel.”
Fans will be able to watch Sajak for one more season. Producers of the show have not said who might replace him as host. But, as was the case with Trebek, whoever takes over host duties will likely be unable to replicate his success and the public’s fondness for him.
‘Maus’ under fire, again
Thumbs down to the resurgence of book bans in public schools, as illustrated by the renewed targeting of “Maus,” the acclaimed graphic novel by Art Spiegelman depicting his family’s experience in the Holocaust.
A number of school boards in Missouri have targeted “Maus” for removal without specifically identifying what they find objectionable in the Pulitzer Prize-winner.
“It’s one more book — just throw it on the bonfire,” is Spiegelman’s sarcastic description of the book-banners.
“Maus” is a highly accessible entry to an intensely difficult, yet important, piece of history. Genocide is a painful topic — but shielding students from that reality, or other truths such as the history of American racism, does society no favors.
Mankato leads in jobs
Thumbs up to Mankato area employers who continue to drive robust job growth in the region that is outpacing all other metro areas in the state.
The Mankato/North Mankato area added 2,700 jobs year over year in May, a 4.9% increase. That beats growth of 2.3% in Rochester, 1.5% in St. Cloud, 0.4% in Duluth and 2% in the Twin Cities metro area.
Manufacturing jobs were up 4.5% and service sector jobs were up 5% in the Mankato/North Mankato area.
Editorial board
Thanks to law enforcement
We would like to thank all of the law enforcement and emergency personnel who were so professional in their handling of the May 30 apprehension of the suspect in our Goodyear/Woodhill Trail neighborhood.
Thomas and Karen Partridge
Mankato
