Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.