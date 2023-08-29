Why it matters: Henderson continues to build on its success by planning a national hummingbird center and adding trails.
Residents of the scenic valley town of Henderson have long been active and creative in drawing visitors.
Now they’re planning to build on the success they’ve had celebrating hummingbirds.
The town just finished hosting its Hummingbird Hurrah, which annually draws hundreds of visitors to watch hummingbirds in the community’s Hummingbird Garden and learn more about them from speakers.
Doug Thomas, a longtime community booster, and other members of the nonprofit Henderson Feathers are moving ahead with creating a National Ruby Throated Hummingbird Center, which they hope to have open next spring.
The nonprofit will hold community meetings to get input on what the center should look like, including whether it could be located near the town’s Hummingbird Garden.
Thomas is also head of the newly formed Hummingbird Trail Association, which is building an 8-mile trail along the Scenic Byway north of town.
The town and nearby areas have long capitalized on Henderson’s historic downtown and on the nature all around. The nearby Ney Nature Center, operated by Le Sueur County, is filled with trails, wetlands, woods and prairies.
Students at The New Country School in Henderson focus much of their studies on nature, including water quality issues. They made their citizen-scientist mark years ago by discovering deformed frogs in the area.
With the Hummingbird Hurrah becoming widely known, Henderson is also growing as a destination for bird watchers who find plenty of birding variety in the valley.
Henderson is a gem for southern Minnesota, drawing visitors from the Twin Cities and the Greater Mankato region. We’re fortunate there are so many residents there who understand the value of what they have and keep working to make it a bigger draw for visitors.
