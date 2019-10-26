Thumbs up to Henderson officials for giving state lawmakers a firsthand view of the hardships the community faces because of flooding of the roads into town.
Members of the Senate Capital Investment Committee, which puts together infrastructure bills, toured the Henderson area this week as part of a larger tour of south-central Minnesota projects.
Senators were told that Sibley County Road 6, Highway 19 and Highway 93 were closed for 62 days this spring and summer due to flooding. The town has always seen some closures, but they are coming more often and lasting longer than in the past.
Local officials are seeking $35 million to get County Road 6 and Highway 93 out of floodwaters’ reach.
Whether they get some or all of that money is a long shot as there are equally pressing construction needs around the state. But having those who make the decisions see the roads and hear from local residents and employers about the economic toll flooding takes will help improve the projects’ prospects.
Vandals victimize many
Thumbs down to the vandals who keep attacking the soccer field near Mueller Park in New Ulm.
It’s unknown whether the four incidents of damage within a year is the work of a repeat vandal or the work of several. Either way, the behavior ends up victimizing lots of people.
Wreaking havoc on a facility that offers recreational opportunities to the community is a ridiculous waste of time. The president of the New Ulm United Soccer Club, which maintains the field, described the repeated damage as “a gut punch.”
The most recent incident, involving driving a vehicle on the field, tore up the turf to the tune of $4,000 to $8,000 in repairs. The extensive damage is too extensive to fix this fall and could take up to a year to repair.
That’s a lot of lost time for soccer players. Maybe the vandals should use their pent-up energy to play the game instead of destroying the chance for others.
Caswell help
Thumbs up to the North Mankato City Council for approving a half-percent sales tax on food and beverage sales.
The local tax had been opposed by some restaurant and bar owners who said it would raise their prices and hurt business. But the tax equals one that has long been in place in Mankato and isn’t likely to keep anyone from going out to eat or having a drink in North Mankato.
The tax is estimated to initially bring in about $50,000 annually. The money will help help cover some of Caswell Park’s yearly deficit of about $50,000 to $125,0000. The sales tax will take some of the burden of Caswell’s operations off of property taxpayers.
There have been some who argue that Caswell shouldn’t have been built it if can’t be self-sufficient. But regional facilities like Caswell and Mankato’s civic center rarely if ever raise enough through fees to cover operation costs.
They are public assets that improve quality of life in a community. And using a mix of public funding, including local sales taxes, is a good way to fund them.
Editorial Board
Great race route
Thumbs up to the recent changes to the Mankato Marathon route, it was a real winner for everyone involved. As a homeowner in West Mankato, I was very excited to see so many athletes running through our neighborhood.
Congratulations to the many athletes who took part, and hats off to the organizers as well. To the volunteers and the route planners, please consider showcasing our neighborhood again so we can display our hospitality and support for such a great event next autumn, and for many years into the future.
Mark Spangler
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.