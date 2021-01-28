Folklore, meet fact.
John Henry, the steel-driving man of song and fable, who hammered himself to death rather than be outworked by a steam drill.
Henry Louis Aaron, the baseball player who, as a Black man in the Deep South, dared to break one of the game’s most hallowed records. One of his nicknames is echoed in the title of his memoirs: “I Had a Hammer.”
Two Henrys, two hammers, two legends.
Aaron died last week at 86. He hammered, always by example, at racial barriers right to the end. As a minor leaguer, he was one of five players who broke the color bar in the South Atlantic League. He spent much of his post-playing career as the farm director of the Braves, one of the game’s few Black executives. His final public act was to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in the view of news cameras, with the goal of assuring his fellow Blacks that the vaccine is safe.
Then he laid down his hammer and died, Lord Lord. Henry Aaron laid down his hammer and died.
The folk song about John Henry stands up to multiple interpretations. It celebrates the dignity of labor, it laments mechanization, it warns laborers to work safely.
The song’s story is almost certainly built on reality, but the specifics are lost to time. At least three locales have been claimed for the race between Henry and the steam drill, two in Virginia and one in Alabama, but there are issues with each.
But researchers believe John Henry was a Black man imprisoned in Virginia and leased out to a railroad contractor in the last half of the 1860s — a system that was slavery by another name. Prison records for a John William Henry end in 1873, presumably because he, like so many other tunnel workers, had died on the job.
We know a lot more about Henry Aaron; even a half century ago, baseball was more meticulous with its record keeping than 1800s Virginia was about the fate of its imprisoned Blacks. Aaron’s 755 career homers has been exceeded, but still, 35 years after his final game, no one has driven in more runs or compiled more total bases. He was a player of unprecedented — dare we say mechanical? — consistency and a master of the day-to-day grind.
But had Aaron come along 10 years earlier, he would today be akin to Josh Gibson, Cool Papa Bell or Turkey Stearnes — a legend of the segregated Negro Leagues, the specifics of his accomplishments obscured.
He would be the stuff of forklore. Like John Henry, Lord Lord.
