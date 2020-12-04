He left it better than he found it.
When you’re talking about an entire city, that’s quite an accomplishment.
Pat Hentges, after 25 years of managing the city of Mankato, is now retired.
Mankato residents owe him a big thank-you for all he’s done as the leader who steered the transformation of the city into not only a bigger municipality, but one that is economically diverse and rich in quality of life.
More housing, more commercial development, more entertainment options, more green space, more infrastructure, more art, more strategic planning. All of that came on Hentges’ watch.
The benefits of his 25 years of service can be measured in everything from the city’s strong bond rating to the tax base increasing by 125 percent.
Not only did he lead the charge on many projects, but he nurtured an environment that made it possible for anyone to contribute, from members of the public to any city employee.
As a public official Hentges was always willing to share information, earning him the title of Lord Hentges from some Free Press Ask Us column readers. But along with being a go-to guy for any city information, Hentges had a thick skin and didn’t take criticism from the public or the media too personally.
As a news outlet, we could call Hentges day or night and he would get back to us — whether he really wanted to talk to us or not. His passion for all things Mankato and southern Minnesota in general was always apparent.
Hentges’ willingness to shine a light on how and why city government does what it does is valuable for every member of the community — whether they realize it or not.
When Hentges arrived in Mankato in 1996, starting the job on the heels of legend Bill Bassett with his 28 years as city manager must have been intimidating. Now Susan Arntz is faced with a similar situation after Hentges passed the baton to the former Waconia city administrator this week.
As Hentges did, Arntz will establish her own way of doing things, but with her predecessor’s successes, a forward-thinking strategic plan, and a dedicated council and staff helping lead the way.
Mankato is a top-notch place to live, and a legacy of strong city leaders with big-picture vision makes that a reality.
