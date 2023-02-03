This history of American Blacks has been one of the most misunderstood, under-reported and under-covered significant pieces of American history.
So we can make a small reparation by embracing and honoring Black history during Black History Month.
From abolitionist Frederick Douglass to the father of Black History, Carter Woodson, and from John Brown’s raid on Harper’s Ferry to Martin Luther King Jr.’s civil disobedience, Black history speaks directly to the evolution of American democracy.
Douglass’ autobiographies detail his life as an enslaved man — sold to different owners, and eventually escaping to become an abolitionist speaker and leader. He suffered physical harm in a regular whippings by slaveholders and even when after he was free, he was attacked at speaking engagements, suffering a broken hand that never healed.
Brown, a white man, led a mixed race raid on the Harper’s Ferry federal arsenal in an attempt to secure weapons and build a free Black nation in the hills of Maryland and West Virginia. His uprising was defeated by future Confederate General Robert E. Lee, and Brown was hanged in 1859.
But the failed raid and Brown’s hanging fueled the anti-slavery movement that became a powerful force in the start of the Civil War.
Woodson, 1875-1950, is considered the founder of what later became Black History Month. The self-educated son of a farmer, working in Kentucky coal mines, he learned enough on his own to enter high school at the age of 20, where he finished in two years and later went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in literature from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.
Even the telling of Black history has been difficult.
Woodson was denied membership to white historical societies, and so he established “Negro History Week” in February 1926 to mark the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and Douglass. Woodson’s history week came to be celebrated as Black History Month every February since 1976.
But Black history isn’t confined to the Civil War or North-South geography.
Slave owners and wealthy landowners eventually made their way to Minnesota and Mankato.
St. Cloud State University professor of ethnic studies Christopher P. Lehman published a book in 2019 entitled “Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State.” The book detailed a long history of Minnesota business and political leaders inviting slaveholders to move to Minnesota and buy land and start businesses.
One slave owner actually lived in and represented Mankato as a member of the Democratic Party, which had both pro-slavery and anti-slavery factions. Joseph Travis Rosser made Mankato his home in 1859 after living in Virginia and St. Paul.
After he lost a U.S. Senate seat nomination, he ran again for Congress out of Blue Earth County but lost to another Democrat in the primary. His pro-slavery stance led at least one local newspaper to not even announce his candidacy. Other newspapers encouraged him to run.
In an unvarnished introduction to his book, Lehman notes the degree to which political leaders recruited and encouraged slaveholders.
“Minnesotans and other northerners have forgotten their states’ complicity in the slaveholding economy, just as some southerners have denied that the Civil War was fought over slavery,” Lehman wrote.
While Black history has gained prominence in recent years and local events are growing, we still face backlash from angry citizens who get on school boards because they would rather not have schools teach their kids about systemic racism, saying it might make white children feel bad about their country.
Today’s fight against police brutality and continued discrimination are things we should “feel bad” about, but the struggles of Black Americans from John Brown’s raid to Martin Luther King Jr.’s protest for civil rights that brought positive change and justice show progress.
Black history can shed light on the individual sacrifices that were made in the name of achieving justice and freedom. All Americans should feel good about that.
