High school sports have a long history of being healthy, team-building undertakings where fans and players could enjoy competitive games and where any trash talking was mostly light hearted.
But in recent years the ugliness that has permeated national politics and much of society has leached into youth sports. A recent area high school basketball game featured a fan being ejected and another throwing a water bottle at a ref.
While officials take much of the abuse from fans and parents, increasingly the players are being verbally abused for their skin color or religion.
Following repeated instances of racial harassment at high school sporting events, St. Cloud school and community leaders have asked the Minnesota State High School League to implement meaningful change that bolsters support for schools and penalizes districts with repeated incidents.
District leaders say the harassment usually occurs when they play games at other schools where there is much less diversity than in St. Cloud, where about 60% of the district is students of color.
St. Cloud itself has long struggled with persistent racism. For many years the city’s mocking nickname was “White Cloud.” But as more immigrants and refugees of East African descent have moved to the fast-growing city, leaders acted to include more people of color on boards and commissions and the university started academic programs aimed at cultural understanding and problem solving.
Working to target racism at the elementary, middle and high school levels is also vital and the Sports League can play a role. While it has already taken steps to bring attention to the issue, the league and schools will need to do more to track and report incidents and implement rules that punish schools and teams where such harassment is common and hasn’t been addressed by the school, coaches, parents and fans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.