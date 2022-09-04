It is said that a good education will take you far in life and help propel you financially. The same can be said for good strong colleges in a community.
We are fortunate to have an abundance of educational institutions that attract students from around the world.
Recent studies about the economic impact to our region from just two of our schools show nearly a billion dollars of economic contribution, $781.5 million from Minnesota State University and $161 million from South Central College. If you factor in our area’s private colleges — Bethany Lutheran, Gustavus Adolphus and Rasmussen — the financial lift to our area is huge.
For local businesses and entertainment venues, the benefits are twofold: a student population that spends money on food, entertainment and more while also filling crucial jobs in our community.
In the September issue of Minnesota Valley Business, restaurant owner Steve Wegman pointed out that students are his lifeblood: “Probably 95% of our employees are in their 20s and a vast majority are college students.”
Our thriving campuses also bring thousands of international students to our area, providing a huge economic and cultural boost to our local economy.
But it isn’t just students that come here in droves, so too the faculty and staff that make these institutions shine. Our colleges create thousands of good-paying jobs that bring in the best and brightest from around the country to our humble region in the middle of the Minnesota prairie. Not to mention the people who grew up here, attended school here and decided to stay here and help educate the next generation once their schooling was done.
Along with the financial impact, the cultural impact to our region is immeasurable. From quality theater and other arts, to exciting athletics, there’s an abundance of entertainment options throughout the year.
As strong an impact as our colleges make, there continues to be room for more opportunity and innovation through public/private partnerships to create and fill local jobs and further grow our economy.
Our colleges and universities are crucial to driving prosperity in our communities now and for years to come.
