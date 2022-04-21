The detour is marked, the barricades are set up, the politicians have had their photo ops.
And now construction crews will dig in to the two-year task of making U.S. Highway 14 four lanes from Nicollet to New Ulm.
When this $83.4 million project is complete in the autumn of 2023, Highway 14 will be an expressway from New Ulm to Rochester. Its transformation from two lanes started more than 60 years ago in the Rochester area, stagnated after the Mankato bypass was constructed in the late ‘70s, and gained momentum in the new millennium.
All told, turning 110 miles of Highway 14 into an expressway will have cost more than $680 million, with later segments being more expensive. That level of public spending does not come easily, and it took decades of organizing and lobbying by the Highway 14 Partnership, a consortium of local governments and businesses, to make this a reality.
This paper takes some pride in its role in recent decades in pushing the state and federal governments to make Highway 14 expansion a priority. The Free Press published detailed stories on the elevated fatal crash rates on Highway 14, with the stretch between New Ulm and North Mankato a particular problem, with its mix of big rigs, farm equipment and commuter traffic.
There are calls from the stretch west of New Ulm for the expansion to continue. But the highway gets much less use west of New Ulm than the 9,000 vehicles a day between New Ulm and North Mankato, and the expense of expanding it to South Dakota, as some desire, will be difficult to justify.
Highway 14 is safer today than it was 20 years ago. It will be safer still when this project is complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.