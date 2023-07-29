Thumbs up to the efforts to improve the Highway 169 corridor.
The stretch from north of Happy Chef to the Veterans Memorial Bridge is the gateway into Mankato and North Mankato.
Unfortunately, much of the corridor is an eyesore, with some rundown buildings, a large, shuttered factory, vacant lots and some industrial uses. That does not leave a good impression on people coming to Mankato.
The city of Mankato and North Mankato, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and private investors are joining to do something about that. Highway 169 is to be rebuilt in a few years, and some major new apartment and commercial developments are underway or on the drawing boards.
There are still major pieces of the puzzle that will need to be addressed, but the construction and renovations planned will attract more private investment.
Mankato and North Mankato have a lot going for them as they have improved quality of life, upgraded old buildings, built new buildings and become more aesthetically appealing. Hopefully the entryway to the two cities will become something to be proud of.
Home run
Thumbs up to the successful completion and grand opening of the Thomas Park softball complex on the east side of Mankato.
The $6.1 million youth softball complex was celebrated with an official grand opening Tuesday. Combined with the East High varsity field, the complex now includes a championship field and a pinwheel of four new fields.
The renovation was by no means cheap, but youth softball advocates had been working for improved facilities for more than a decade. They thought the project was about to become a reality in November 2016 when Mankato voters approved an extension of the half-percent local sales tax, but other projects eclipsed softball for the sales tax revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic and high construction bids caused further delays.
But the project eventually got done and the results are impressive, with such features as artificial turf, a large scoreboard, recessed and lighted concrete dugouts, real bullpens, a new concessions/restroom/locker room building and plenty of seating.
And besides offering youth softball players improved fields to play on and a tournament location, the park offers other attractions for non-players, including trails, picnic tables, a playground, mature trees and newly planted trees, shrubs and perennials.
All of the people who worked so hard to make the project come to fruition deserve a high-five for a job well done.
Unique program
Thumbs up to the second summer of the Uniquely Abled Academy at South Central College.
The academy helps develop the skills of participants ages 18 to 30 who have autism, teaching them how to use and operate computer numerical control machines or CNC. The summer program’s goal is to eventually help them continue their education and/or land jobs.
The small class sizes — this summer’s program has five participants — and the one-on-one attention are big bonuses for those enrolled.
Not only is the program a valuable addition to SCC’s slate of offerings to help people gain employment through education and training in various areas of interest, but this specific academy is gaining notice as something that would be a good idea to offer elsewhere.
SCC’s academy is only one of 10 in the country, and the college is looking to expand it to the metro area. Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development, which helps fund the program, visited SCC Wednesday to see it firsthand to possibly help with the idea of expansion.
Offering the program more widely would benefit more participants as well as the workforce overall.
Commented
