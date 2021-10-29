Traveling Highway 169 from the north into Mankato/North Mankato has never offered much of a window to the aesthetically pleasing cities. It’s created a drive-by-country effect, leaving visitors unimpressed.
So a redevelopment of the Highway 169 corridor offers an opportunity for the region to get a gateway makeover.
The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization, working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, recently unveiled a corridor study that envisions attractive and efficient roundabouts at Webster Avenue, N. River Lane and Belgrade Avenue, pedestrian bridges at North Mankato and near Le Hillier and traffic flow improvements.
The initial concept significantly improves upon the bombed-out looking gateway as it now exists.
As Mankato area motorists have experienced with other projects, roundabouts improve traffic flow immensely, reduce waiting times — and therefore pollution from fossil fuels — and reduce serious accidents.
Roundabouts have an aesthetically pleasing European feel compared to the more industrial-looking signal lights. The roundabouts can be landscaped, something the entire corridor is sorely lacking. Roundabouts would also improve traffic flow to an area where developers are contemplating retail development.
A roundabout at Belgrade Avenue at the Veterans Memorial Bridge would also unclutter the gateway to downtown North Mankato by doing away with ugly semaphores.
The pedestrian bridges are also key. With traffic moving slower but more constantly through roundabouts there will be fewer places for pedestrians to cross. A bridge near Lind Street, on the north end of the corridor, would accommodate existing and planned multi-unit residential development.
The plan also proposes to fairly quickly construct a traditional signal light at the eastbound exist ramp from Highway 14 to Highway 169. That awkward and unsafe intersection is long overdue for this simple safety requirement.
MAPO had a virtual public open house two weeks ago, took public comments through Thursday and will be formulating a final plan with comments to eventually present to city councils and other local boards in November.
MAPO officials deserve credit for coming up with a plan that was produced with input from affected stakeholders, one that creates a more aesthetically pleasing front entrance to the Mankato area and creates infrastructure that will be conducive to development.
