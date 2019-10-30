Southern Minnesotans can mark another milestone Friday as the Minnesota Department of Transportation breaks ground on the Highway 14 expansion from Owatonna to Dodge Center.
The $108 million project will make the main highway of commerce across southern Minnesota four lanes from Nicollet to Rochester.
This 12.5 mile section was the last piece to making the highway a faster and safer transportation corridor that links large institutions like Minnesota State University to the Mayo Clinic. Commuters, business and the cities across southern Minnesota will benefit from this expanded thoroughfare.
The Highway 14 Partnership has been key to lobbying for a promoting the expansion for decades. That was a remarkable effort given it brought together all the cities and businesses along the highway, however their specific needs may have varied.
And finally, the coalition got the ear of legislators from both parties. Newspapers along the route often supported the efforts and wrote passionately about the need for an upgraded road.
A Free Press in-depth report in 2010 helped get funding for the North Mankato to Nicollet, piece, a $40 million project that was completed a few years ago. The Free Press report showed an unusually high number of crashes along the corridor and Gov. Mark Dayton and the Legislature at the time concurred the project should be funded.
At the same time, the coalition and others lobbied for a new funding mechanism called the Corridors of Commerce that sold Minnesota Trunk Highway bonds to finance projects outside regular funding channels.
The Owatonna to Dodge Center piece will aid commuters to Rochester and Owatonna and will serve large manufacturing companies like McNeilus Inc., a maker of large trucks in Dodge Center.
The expansion will also make the stretch of road safer and will not cause delays during construction as the new four lane highway will be on a new path. The old Highway 14 will be turned back to Steele and Dodge Counties.
Legislators should also push for a four-lane expansion from Nicollet to New Ulm if federal funds for that project do not come through.
With completion in 2022, the Owatonna to Dodge Center roadway represents much progress in creating a first-class highway to boost commerce across southern Minnesota. Businesses, governments, residents and legislators of both parties can take credit for helping government serve the critical needs of the business and the people.
