The historic run of the Minnesota State University men’s hockey team to the national championship game featured plenty of community camaraderie, a sense of pride and just darn fun hockey to watch.
The Mavericks on Saturday lost their first national championship game in Division I hockey 5-1 to Denver University. The team won various accolades along the way, winning the CCHA regular season title, the CCHA playoff title and the regional NCAA tournament.
Coach Mike Hastings won the Spencer Penrose coach of the year award for the second straight year, and goalie Dryden McKay became the first Maverick to win the Hobey Baker Award, awarded to the best player in college hockey. Forward Nathan Smith and McKay were selected as first team All Americans.
Since MSU hockey moved up to Division I, it has not only been a major entertainment attraction for downtown Mankato, it has connected the community and the college. That relationship shouldn’t be taken for granted.
When one succeeds, the other follows. And while hockey is not the only unifying institution between university and the community, it is the most visible. Countless connections between business leaders and university leaders likely take place in a suite at a Maverick hockey game.
MSU hockey has been to Mankato what the Michigan Wolverines or Ohio State Buckeyes have been to Ann Arbor and Columbus. MSU hockey has been a big influence on Mankato youth hockey. The dozens of teams participating in this year’s Hockey Day is evidence of that.
Sports figures are inevitable heroes in an otherwise troubled world. One can debate the importance of such worship, but it is clearly present. It’s hard not be enthralled with the prospect of athletes performing incredible skills that come with the game of hockey. To some, it has a divine feeling.
So at the end of the season or the end of the game, win or lose, we can go home with the idea that legendary Green Bay Packer coach Vince Lombardi explained in connecting sports to life:
“I firmly believe that any man’s finest hour, the greatest fulfillment of all that he holds dear, is that moment when he has worked his heart out in a good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle — victorious.”
Thanks for the example, Mavericks.
