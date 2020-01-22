Mankato stands as the first city south of the Twin Cities metro area to host a Hockey Day Minnesota event. The challenge for the community will be significant. We’re confident the region will respond well.
Of course, Vikings training camp was always a big event, but after the year that it was “saved” by community dollars, it had been mostly on auto-pilot.
Hockey Day has been going for 14 years. and it’s fair to say it has grown into a major event requiring significant effort for any community.
Having the event at Blakeslee Stadium will make it unique, being held in an existing sports venue and on a college campus. The games, from high school to college, are typically televised, with the Maverick men’s team likely hosting a game at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Fox Sports North gives wide television coverage to the event all day and that will be an opportunity for the entire region to showcase itself.
It’s long past time the city was awarded the event with its growing excitement for Division I hockey, a team with national stature for years now and a burgeoning fan base.
Businesses will likely be asked to sponsor a number of activities. In some locations, local businesses built custom fire pits that were used for warmth and later auctioned off. That may be just the tip of the event iceberg here.
This year the event, based at Minneapolis’ Parade Stadium, featured three days of games between high school teams. It also included an NHL alumni game and Division I college games with the finale being a Minnesota Wild game.
The event is a celebration of Minnesota’s hometown sport. The outdoor rinks cast a nostalgic light on everything hockey. Minnesota hockey is not only a great sporting tradition but a great lifestyle tradition.
The community should embrace and support Hockey Day in any and every way it can.
