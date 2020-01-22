Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.