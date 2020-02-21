A plan that calls for adding another sheet of ice to All Seasons Arena seems both reasonable and affordable and would likely make a big difference for supporting youth recreation, hockey and skating in the region.
The city of Mankato discussed a plan recently with the All Seasons Arena Board that calls for a third sheet of ice at the facility for a cost of about $10 million. It would involve purchasing additional land from a nearby apartment complex, making the land purchase likely more expensive than building on another city owned parcel.
But the advantages of All Seasons location include consolidating all the ice in one location as long as the parking lot is greatly expanded. The current parking lot is disastrous and dangerous. The current facility also must undergo renovation to expand a cramped lobby and seating areas that haven’t been substantially improved for decades.
Supporters of the Mankato Area Hockey Association note the number of hockey players has grown 31 percent since 2013. The group also says it’s willing to help fundraise for the new facility.
Other options that had been discussed included a $30 million, two-rink facility near the River Hills Mall and possible facility near the downtown civic center. Both would likely push beyond the city’s capacity for funding even with the use of the local sales tax revenue.
All Seasons Arena, built in 1973, also has a history of sound management and balanced budgets. It also operates smoothly as a cooperative effort among owners Mankato, North Mankato, Mankato Public Schools, Blue Earth County and Skyline.
While there remains plenty of competition to what appears to be limited dollars from the sales tax and other sources, it’s important city leaders consider another sheet of ice a top priority. Proposals for the city helping fund a new east side YMCA, additions to Tourtellotte pool and other recreational facility enhancements seem reasonable as well.
The city is expected to provide a report on ice rink options at the March 23 council meeting.
City leaders should remember voters spoke loudly and clearly when they approved by a 72 percent margin new local sales tax that could generate $47 million for recreational facilities.
