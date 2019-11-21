Thumbs up to all the good the Leo A. Hoffmann Center has done locally over the past four decades as it quietly and diligently helped at-risk youth and their families.
The center is named for a Brown County commissioner who advocated for at-risk kids and paved the way for the center, located in St. Peter.
It serves boys between the ages of 11 and 18 who have emotional, behavioral and/or sexual issues. Once a Brown and Nicollet county facility, it’s now a private nonprofit with 32 beds. It also has an outpatient facility.
The center, marking its 40th year, is a valued resource that has helped improve the life of countless boys.
Push against vaping
Thumbs up to the student groups at Minnesota State University campaigning against e-cigarette use.
A recent campus survey on tobacco use found that about a third of respondents vape. While traditional smoking is down among teens and young adults, vaping has largely replaced it.
The notion that vaping is a safe way to consume nicotine is misplaced. Just as it’s safer and healthier not to smoke, it’s better not to vape.
Cooperation gains child care
Thumbs up to the collaboration between the Maple River School District, the city of Mapleton and the community as a whole in their efforts to re-open a day care.
The new Eagles Nest Child Care Center provides a key service in the Blue Earth County community. Mapleton had been without a day care center for three years.
The partnership between the school district and the city made the day care center possible. Although the district had been providing preschool programming, there was no care for infants and toddlers. The district is overseeing the center’s day-to-day operations, including staffing.
Much volunteer help, grants, a forgivable loan from the county and a rent-free space for the exchange of building maintenance all added up to make this project possible.
Patriot Fiona Hill
Thumbs up to a former White House national security aide for her honest and patriotic testimony in the impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump.
Fiona Hill, once a top White House Russian and European expert on security, called the debunked claim that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the U.S. election a “fictional narrative.”
Hill’s testimony was the most direct and blunt so far among witnesses in the impeachment hearings. Most troubling is her declaration that the false narrative being peddled by the president and his partisan defenders is a fabrication created by Russia as it prepares to attack the 2020 U.S. election.
Editorial Board
Autism benefit tops
I want to share a very profound and rewarding experience that I have had this past week. I attended a benefit for people with autism held at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery.
This benefit’s goal was to encourage and inspire people to look beyond what they can see, to learn the truth about autism and others outside of the stereotypical norm.
Special guest was Matteo who is 16 years old and was diagnosed with autism at 17 months of age. He has been silent for almost 12 years. Matteo has learned to communicate with the help of a letter board. He types the letters to form words and his mother speaks them for him.
He is a bright, talented writer, poet, artist and a deeply spiritual and insightful, humorous and loving soul. My eyes have been opened and my heart has been touched for Matteo and others with autism.
A big thanks go to those who put on this marvelous benefit: Jane and Kent Schwickert and Marc Cohn who provided a night of music and entertainment for all of us in attendance.
I am so proud to live in a community that acknowledges those who live outside of what we sometimes label as “normal.” All people are actually different and that’s a good thing.
Let’s listen, learn and open our hearts to understand and embrace diverse ways of living this life we all share.
Mary Lou Haldorson
