Thumbs up to the generous souls who emerge around holiday time when the spirit of Christmas and helping our fellow person becomes the reason for the season.
The residents at M2 Lofts apartments recently banded together to provide supplies for homeless people through the Connections Shelter. A resident made quilts and sold them as a fundraiser and provided another $450 to Connections.
The M2 staff then took it further by raising money to help The REACH Drop-In Center.
The residents became aware of the problem when they found a woman wrapped in a blanket sitting on a bench near their apartment. Likewise, they came to donate to The REACH after a young man came in the lobby of the apartment to stay warm one night.
The acts of kindness and care abound in many other instances in the Mankato region. They not only provide help to the needy, but also show others the importance of being part of a giving community.
Break up Facebook
Thumbs up to the attorneys general of 46 states who have filed lawsuits to break up Facebook to lessen its monopolistic, anti-competitive tactics.
They are specifically targeting Facebook’s $1-billion purchase of Instagram and the $19-billion purchase of WhatsApp. Facebook, with nearly 3 billion users, has shown a pattern of blocking or buying up start-up competitors who are successful in pulling users from Facebook and giving the social media giant competition.
Facebook’s sheer size has prevented the company from successfully blocking users who spew violence, dangerous conspiracy theories and false information.
Breaking up the company and putting rules in place that protect new startups from Facebook’s tactics is the best way to provide a wide array of trusted platforms for users to choose from.
Pick it up!
Thumbs down to all the dog owners who don’t pick up after their pets.
One disadvantage of a so-far snowless December has been visible piles of poop left on city boulevards, along park trails, on sidewalks and one pile even on the edge of a picnic shelter.
Come on, people. Pet ownership comes with responsibility. Not only is picking up animal waste beneficial to the environment (where do you think that untreated waste goes?), but it keeps our green spaces cleaner for all its users.
As so many people are taking to the outdoors during the pandemic, they don’t want to see mounds of excrement — and shouldn’t have to.
A diverse Cabinet
Thumbs up to the diverse slate of Cabinet nominees being unveiled by President-elect Joe Biden.
The news Thursday that he had settled on U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico to head the Department of the Interior was particularly noteworthy.
Assuming she is confirmed by the Senate, Haaland will be the first tribal member to head the department, which holds a great deal of sway over the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes, and the highest-ranking tribal member in the executive branch since Charles Curtis was vice president under Herbert Hoover.
Her selection is a significant one for America’s Indigenous population.
Other trailblazing nominations: Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin would be the first person of color to head the defense department. Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chairwoman, would be the first female treasury secretary. Pete Buttigieg, tapped for transportation, would be the first openly gay Senate-confirmed head of a Cabinet department.
Biden repeatedly promised an administration that “looks like America.” While his Cabinet selections are not yet complete, he is on track for one with more women than men and with a record number of people of color — a marked change from President Trump’s collection of wealthy white men.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.