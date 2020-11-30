Although so much about 2020 is not normal, holiday season charitable projects and drives are in full force and need more support than ever.
Many pandemic-related changes have been made because of public health concerns, but that also means it’s more convenient than ever to give.
If you want to light up the faces of children and those in households who struggle to make ends meet, the Holiday Sharing Tree this year is asking donors to give gift cards instead of wrapped presents. The gift cards can be dropped off at various locations by Dec. 13 and will later be distributed to recipients via drive-thrus. Individuals may also donate online at holidaysharingtree.org or mail donations.
The Toys for Tots drive is underway with numerous toy drop-off locations in the area as well as online donations accepted at mankato-mn.toysfortots.org. The Mankato Toys for Tots Facebook page lists various drive-thru opportunities to make a donation.
The Salvation Army in Mankato, which just opened its new daytime shelter this month, offers a number of ways to donate to its annual campaign, including with cash or electronic payments at red kettles, using Amazon Alexa to donate, or giving online at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Mankato.
As is clear to everyone paying attention to COVID-19 knows, senior citizens are under lots of stress right now, many of them in isolation to protect against the virus. The Be a Santa to a Senior program asks donors to pick up gift requests on trees at area businesses or go online instead at BeASantatoaSenior.com and shop from individual Amazon Business Wish Lists created for each senior. From there the items will be sent directly to local seniors’ homes or safely delivered by program volunteers.
There are, of course, numerous other ways to give this holiday season, such as donating to local food shelves to the Greater Mankato Area United Way, which is the umbrella organization that supports a long list of nonprofits. So many groups rely on seasonal donations every December, but this year with high unemployment and nonprofit fundraising curtailed because of the pandemic, generosity is needed on a much grander scale.
This month’s record-setting results of Give to the Max Day with Minnesotans giving more than $30 million was an astonishing feat and proves that residents have big hearts. But this is the season to grow those hearts even a size or so bigger.
If you’ve been lucky enough to escape the financial hardships that so many are experiencing, dig a little deeper into your pockets. Help brighten others’ holiday season that is turning into the most challenging time of the year.
