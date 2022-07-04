Many Americans will gather today for Fourth of July celebrations, waving flags, shooting off fireworks and eating about 150 million hot dogs to mark the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Actually, one of the nation’s founders, John Adams, wouldn’t partake in the celebrations today if he were still around.
As part of the Second Continental Congress, Adams and his colleagues actually voted to declare independence from Britain on July 2, but it took two days to have the document prepared. As a protest against the wrong date becoming famous, Adams reportedly refused invitations to Fourth of July events.
That spirit of independence among the founders of our country’s birth has continued throughout U.S. history. In a land that prides itself on freedom of expression and individualism, positions, opinions and public debate are the norm.
What may give many people pause in wholeheartedly celebrating America today is concern about the direction the nation is going. Disagreement is not the problem; how we behave as a result of disagreement has become a deep concern.
We face the troubling revelations of the Capitol insurrection hearings; we know about the threats on school board members’ lives over mask mandates and equity measures; we’ve watched the coverage of mass shootings, including by gunmen who target people for their skin color or religion.
As the Russian attacks continue in Ukraine, we clearly see that democracy is the right way to govern. It’s just that somehow our freedoms have been frothed up in a frenzy that doesn’t just divide us but pits us against one another and more often in physically violent ways.
In celebrating the birth of our country, let’s make it matter by pledging not only allegiance to the flag but to the ideals the country was founded on and must continue for the safekeeping of its future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.