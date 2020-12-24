There’s no place like home for the holidays.
This year that’s more true than ever. If home is the safest place during a worldwide pandemic, then staying there is the best move.
But if you do join in a gathering elsewhere and haven’t confirmed you are COVID-19 negative in advance, be smart about what you do: Wear masks, stay 6 feet apart, limit time together inside. When you get home, get tested after isolating for four of five days.
Community spread is still a major concern as we plunge into the winter. Vaccine availability will be rolling out for months to come.
December was Minnesota’s deadliest month of the pandemic. Wednesday alone the state reported 75 COVID deaths with five of those being from our region, pushing the area death toll to 43 in December so far.
Although the daily case numbers are thankfully dipping downward, that doesn’t mean we can let down our guard and assume the worst is over.
Even with Gov. Tim Walz loosening up restrictions on the number of people not from the same household who can gather, that doesn’t mean it’s magically safe to meet in groups. The removal of the restriction means that more hospital beds have become available.
And yes, this is a free country. But it’s a country that is still battling a highly infectious virus that some people can’t beat. We have nearly 5,000 fewer Minnesotans with us today who drive that point home.
An even more infectious strain of the virus has surfaced in the United Kingdom. It’s not unexpected that the virus has mutated and so far it doesn’t appear to be more serious or deadly; yet the persistence of this virus indicates we have a long way to go before we reach the end of the global pandemic.
Many people have done a remarkable job of following the health guidelines, including isolating, wearing masks and social distancing.
Minnesota also hasn’t so far seen the feared uptick in spread tied to big gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday, so that’s a promising sign that most people are being diligent in following safety protocols. A Gallup Poll released in mid-December cites that three-quarters of Americans continue to say they are avoiding large crowds.
This key behavior needs to continue in the weeks and months ahead. Instead of relying on traditional large group gatherings being the highlight of the holidays, instead find a way to share the spirit of the season by being generous, even if that means sacrifice and adjustment.
No Christmas miracle is in the making when it comes to celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, common sense and altruism need to be the guiding light.
